Security eject Trump supporters from Manning for “grab them by the pussy” chants

Oliver Moore and Naaman Zhou report

Supporters of US presidential candidate Donald Trump have been ejected from Manning Bar during an election results party today.

Their ejection came following reports of offensive chanting, including calls to “grab them by the pussy,” alluding to Trump’s comments about women as reported in the Washington Post in October.

The massively attended event, sponsored by the United States Studies Centre (USSC), and hosted by Dom Knight, packed out the typically docile Manning Bar.

Some participants removed by security from on-campus election event. Attendees reminded to observe Code of Conduct.https://t.co/JwXfRjYd8U — University of Sydney (@Sydney_Uni) November 9, 2016

Trump supporters at Sydney Uni gleefully yelling 'grab them by the pussy! That's how we do it!' — Jess Hill (@jessradio) November 9, 2016

A University spokesperson told Honi: “When organisers became aware of the inappropriate behaviour of some attendees the University of Sydney Union’s security team intervened to remove several participants and issue warnings to others”.

“The University of Sydney and University of Sydney Union expect students to abide by the code of conduct and any behaviour that is intimidating, abusive, disrespectful, or threatening will not be tolerated within our community or on our campuses.”

When asked about the ejections, remaining Trump supporters gave varying responses.

Some claimed not to know anything, while others confirmed reports. One individual told Honi that attendance at the event had been organised via a Facebook group called Australians for Trump and that many attendees had not met in person before.

The small band of loyal Trump supporters were incredibly vocal, holding a Pepe statue and aggressively chanting when states were called for Trump, with many drinking heavily.

The USSC’s event was attended by a number of prominent people, and included live crosses to Kim Beazley, former deputy Prime Minister and Australian Ambassador to the United States and the US Ambassador to Australia, John Berry.

Bar staff at Manning imposed a one drink per person rule during the event, and refused to sell patrons shots or jugs.