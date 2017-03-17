National Day of Student Protest
HoniCast episode 1: Putting a paper together

Former editors talk about what it takes to do Honi

Former Honi editors come together to talk about their year at the paper. What they they expected, what they were unprepared for, and what they would like to tell the new editors, whose first issue is out this week.

Thanks to Tom Joyner, Michael Rees, Victoria Zerbst, Naaman Zhou, Lane Sainty, and Mark di Stefano.

Music by Lee Rosevere.

Executive Producer: Andrew Rickert

Managing Producer: Aidan Molins

