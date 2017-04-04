What’s on this week (according to your friend from UNSW)

If You Have a Legal Problem, We Can Help for FREE
Small Trumpet Presents: The Derryn Hinch Justice League
When: Wednesday, April 5, 6:30pm
Where: Hermann’s Bar
Price: Access $3 / Student $5 / Adult $7

Damn, I wish UNSW had a comedy culture as strong as USyd’s. I guess in the meantime I can just go along to this. It looks like a really crazy absurd political comedy show. I’ll just have to cover up the UNSW logo on my hoodie. I hope that one day UNSW can consistently produce comedians of such high quality.

Pool Competition
When: Thursday, April 6, 4:00pm-6:00pm
Where: International Students’ Lounge
Price: Access $2 / Non-Access $4

Damn, I wish UNSW had a recreational pool culture as vibrant as USyd’s. I’ve been going to this for a few weeks now — it’s on every Thursday — and they still haven’t figured out that I don’t go to USyd. Maybe next time I’ll mention that UNSW has an actual pool. Oh, USyd has a pool too? Dozens of Olympians have trained there? Well, at least we’re winning in the competition to see who can have more semesters

‘AEONS’ exhibition by PhotoSoc
When: Thursday, April 6, 6:00pm-10:00pm
Where: Tap Gallery, Surry Hills
Price: Access $10 / Non-Access $15

Damn, I wish UNSW had an artistic culture as creative as USyd’s. I’ve heard PhotoSoc is full of talent and this looks like it’ll be one of the best exhibitions so far. I tried to do some photography for UNSW’s photo club but every exhibition was called ‘Royal Randwick Racecourse’. I think it’ll be aeons before UNSW catches up.

DogeSoc Meet Up
When: Saturday, April 8, 2:30pm-5:30pm
Where: Camperdown Memorial Park
Price: Free

Damn, I wish UNSW had a dog culture as cute as USyd’s. This entire society is about people meeting up and chilling with each other’s dogs. You don’t even need to own a dog to be a member. Do you think the dogs would smell that I wasn’t from USyd? I don’t think I can risk it. Maybe there’ll be some cute greyhounds at Randwick Racecourse. Is greyhound racing still legal?

INCUBATE Demo Day
When: Monday, April 10, 6:00pm-9:00pm
Where: MacLaurin Hall, USyd
Price: Access Free | Non-Access $5

Damn, I wish UNSW had an innovation culture as agile as USyd’s. Apparently INCUBATE is an entrepreneurial group at USyd and this demo day is where they showcase ten early-stage start-ups. I heard you can test them out and even invest. I actually had a great idea recently, maybe I should tell them about it. I was thinking UNSW should build a really big impressive sandstone quadrangle in the centre of its campus. Oh, I thought of another idea! Quadmesters! What do you think?

NUS Education campaign image claiming that University of Sydney Arts students will incur a 33% fee hike under its new compulsory four-year arts degree. The word 'compulsory' is circled and labelled 'FAKE NEWS'.

Strategic Plan

New degree confuses the NUS and everyone else too

Mega Exchange Partnerships

Student Exchange

USyd rolling out ‘super-exchange’ partnerships

Really long, many words

Misc

Really long, many words: week 4

Reprint, reuse, recycle

Misc

Reprint, reuse, recycle: week 4

The 2017 SRC logo with Krispy Kreme's around it.

SRC

The case for a low SES officer

There is one marginalised group lacking representation on the Student Representative Council.

