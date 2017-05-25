A bloody good time

Sex-Ed class had done little to normalise my monthly bleeding. When the pharmacist handed over the packet of pads, carefully wrapped up in a paper bag with the edges cellophane-taped, I couldn’t help but feel the need to tuck the package under my arm and avert my gaze. Every month, I put off the text to Mum asking for more ‘supplies’ until I had scraped my schoolbag for a misplaced liner. Once a month, I fumbled with the pink, flowered wrapper in the toilets between class, terrified that the tear of plastic would alert the surrounding stalls to the change within me. I quickly realised that even if they could tell, my school friends were either too embarrassed or uninterested themselves to say anything.

****