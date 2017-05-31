Residential colleges to boycott St Paul’s event in light of sexist comments

Students at the University of Sydney’s Women’s College, St John’s College, and Wesley College are boycotting an event tonight hosted by St Paul’s at their college bar tonight, in light of a St Pauls’ student’s sexist comments.

The comments were made in a post in the St Paul’s student Facebook group in March. The post compared sex with large women to “harpooning a while”, and offered to help the boys “get rid of some chick” when she won’t leave after a “rooting”, and received widespread attention today following a news.com.au article.

As Honi reported this afternoon, St Paul’s College Head, Ivan Ward, has since warned his students against such posts as they may harm their “future CVs”.

After a third year Wesley student allegedly messaged the Women’s College to say that several girls were planning on foregoing tonight’s event at the Salisbury (Sals), the Women’s House Committee decided to encourage their students to follow suit.

Every Wednesday, at least one college usually hosts a party for other students to attend; tonight, St Paul’s is celebrating the end of semester with a Full Moon party.

“I think the boycotting of the Sals is sending a powerful message to St Paul’s that sexism will not be tolerated,” a Women’s College student told Honi.

“In particular, it demonstrates to St Paul’s that Women’s has never, and will never, condone this behaviour towards them.”

Following the action of Women’s College, Honi has been told that St John’s College House Committee has also encouraged their students to boycott tonight’s event in solidarity.

Apparently, some students at Women’s College are planning on attending St Paul’s tonight, but wearing shirts with whales drawn on them in protest. A hashtag #wednesdaysareforthegirls has also been circulating.