Sex on campus

1. Getting down on the high table

Last year I went to the play put on by St Paul’s college with my boyfriend — neither of us are college students. After the show we were just wandering around exploring. The dining hall was unlocked so we went in, closed the door, and fucked on the high table.

2. Rock and a hard place

I once fucked in the disabled bathroom next to the Old Geology Lecture Theatre. Before that we did foreplay in the lecture theatre itself and I came all over one of the chairs. I still go back and visit the chair for the memories. This was nearly three years ago. Oh, how time flies!

3. If you can’t stand the heat…

There’s a great private place under Eastern Avenue, I think it’s a kitchen. My lover at the time and I used to go there quite often. It has a broken fridge and a broken wheelie chair. Anyway, it’s very private — by which I mean it has a lock — and it’s spacious enough with a large table and a chair, so getting your pal lying down or sitting is easy. It’s across from the bathroom, so freshening up was quick and easy. We’d often be interrupted by students trying to claim their lunches from the freezer. Unlocking the door, looking rushed, shirt stuck in my bra; almost everyone knew what had been happening 30 seconds before.