What’s money got to do with it: the great education divide

A ceiling fan circles above our heads, clicking each time it completes a rotation. Flies zip in and out of vision. A puddle of sweat pools at the point where my school skirt ends and skin connects with the scratchy plastic of a stackable school chair.

It’s over 40 degrees and, without air conditioning, the small brick classroom has warmed to a temperature equal to outside.



Unsurprisingly, the class is disrupted. Some students lay their foreheads on the desk, defeated. The teacher stands in front of the whiteboard, dark patches under his armpits, and tries to control the class. Our exams are in under a month but even he, eventually, gives up. We are excused.



This was in 2011. I recently walked around the school for the first time in six years, and was dismayed to see that the same classroom and its neighbours still lacked air-conditioning.



Such a fact can seem trivial when compared to other markers of class disparity; most students wouldn’t even be aware that this is something their peers at private schools don’t have to deal with. But when trivial differences result in diminished class time or learning conditions that are uncomfortable at best, and, unsafe at worst, they start to create structural inequality which doesn’t end at the university gates.

Click the link above or here to read more.