We’ve won. The ‘yes’ vote has won. This fuck-off plebiscite has seen the absolute dredges of homophobia unearthed in public, but it’s also seen unreserved expressions of queerness, and a community bound together in the struggle for civil rights. There are still fights to fight, and battles to battle, but for now: let’s commemorate the beauty of queerness in 2017.

We asked our reporters to submit exactly 10 words — no more and no less — on what being queer means to them.