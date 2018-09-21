Gone Fishing: Microwaves removed from Library

Fisher Library has mourned the loss of two of its most prized possessions—two 1100W microwaves formerly located inside Level 3 South. The pair were reportedly removed from library premises after they suddenly stopped working last week.

The Library is currently one of the few publicly accessible areas in the University offering microwave services to students and staff. Consequently, the absence of microwaves has been felt heavily by students, some of whom did not immediately recognise the microwaves were out of service.

Aidan Molins, a fourth year Bachelor of Arts student, had visited Fisher Library late last week to heat homemade beef chilli. When one of the microwaves failed to turn on, Molins unplugged the appliance and attempted to replug it into various powerpoints around the area.

“It would turn on for a bit and then when I started to microwave turn off.”

Other students reportedly tried similar methods, with varying levels of success, until library administrators stepped in and had the microwaves removed for health and safety reasons. Honi understands the University has since ordered two new microwaves, projected to arrive early next week. At the time of publication, the make and model of the new microwaves was uncertain, although a library spokesperson has confirmed “they are industrial so hopefully quite robust.”

Although many are pleased at the news of replacement microwaves, some students have shared scepticism over the requested quantity. “The same model is fine, but there needs to be more than two,” said Sophia Zou, an honours student in a Bachelor of Arts (Languages). It is unclear at this stage if the Library intends to expand its microwaving services.

The Library has helpfully put up signs that direct students to other free to use on-campus microwaves until the new ones are installed. In the meantime, however, the loss of two of USyd’s most popular possessions is not without its silver lining.

“The days after they broke were so good because the area didn’t smell disgusting,” admitted Molins.

“Why is anyone using Fisher microwaves? Good riddance, I say,” said another student.

More to come.