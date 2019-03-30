“Resistance is justified when Palestine is occupied”: Hundreds gather in support of Palestine on Land Day

More than 150 activists and members of the Palestinian community gathered at Sydney’s First Fleet Park to protest against Israeli apartheid on Palestine Land day. The concrete aims of the rally extended beyond remembrance and solidarity. Protestors demanded that SBS ban Eurovision 2019 being filmed in Israel as an extension of the internationally renowned Boycott-Divestment-Sanction (BDS) campaign.

There were multiple speakers, including Senator Mehreen Faruqi, NUS Ethnocultural Officer Hersha Kadkol, and speakers from BDS Australia. Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, which seemed well received by members of the public, there appeared to be kettling, racial profiling and physical assault on behalf of the police.

Student activist Paulie Bover commented, “Today marks one year since the Great March of Return protests started – peaceful weekly protests that seek to draw attention to the ever-degrading conditions in Gaza. Our protest was a response to the call for a global march of return – international solidarity is central to the movement to free Palestine.”

The police response to the march throughout Circular Quay was hostile. There was an instance of kettling when police formed a human wall around protestors 15 minutes into the march. Protestors were also allegedly repeatedly shoved by police without provocation.

Multiple protestors told Honi that the police stated that once a protest becomes political, the protestors are “no longer members of the public,” a statement which has little legal basis. The police also allegedly told protestors that it was illegal to film police officers, despite this not being the case. Civilians walking near police officers reported that they were approached by police if they looked like they were part of the protest, telling Honi that those who looked like they were of Arabic descent appeared to be approached the most.

Protestors responded with chants of “Resistance is justified when Palestine is occupied” and, “Israel, USA, how many kids have you killed today?”

Autonomous Collective Against Racism (ACAR) convenor Swapnik Sanagavarapu commented that the tactics of the police rested on a “ridiculous premise that [they] were obstructing the movement of individuals in Circular Quay,” saying that “Not only was this blatantly false, NSW Police enforced this by using physical force — including violently shoving elderly men and preventing an onlooker from entering and exiting the procession”

Despite this, activists and organisers remained confident in the achievements of the Palestine solidarity and BDS movements, especially in the work that Australians can do. Bover commented that the movement “demand[s] that Kate Miller-Heidke, the Australian contestant for Eurovision, ends their commitment to the contest,” explaining that “Eurovision 2019 is an attempt to whitewash apartheid.”

Land Day is a pivotal day in the timeline of Palestinian resistance, dating back to the protest, strikes and murders of Palestinians in 1976 as they organised against illegal Israeli appropriation of land. Protesters brought to attention the increasingly violent nature of the Israeli occupation.

Kadkol brought to light Australian involvement in weapons trade with Israel, decrying the sale of Australian steel tanks and other machinery to Israel. Demands were made to the Australian government to not replicate the move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem of the United States embassy. This was particularly important to the activists, given that the Morrison government has shown interest in making this move.

The positive reception of Kadkol’s radical speech by large crowd marks a heightened consciousness in Australian complicity to the Israeli occupation, noting in a statement to Honi that “our state is just as much responsible for apartheid and colonialism as the United States. Australian politicians give cover to Israel’s crimes against humanity, and drive racism towards Arab and Muslims.”

“The courage and heroism of Palestinians who resist should be our inspiration. We must meet them in solidarity and outrage to spread the resistance everywhere.