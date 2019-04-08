University error leaves Master of Global Health students without Centrelink support

Students enrolled in the new Master of Global Health program will miss out on their Centrelink assistance this year after the University of Sydney (USyd) failed to register the new course with Centrelink in time.

Students found out after receiving an email from the program administrator on the 4th of March asking how many students were applying for Centrelink support and the outcomes of those students who had already applied. Only those students that replied to the email were communicated with further by the head of the School of Public Health, and were told that “due to administrative oversight,” funding support applications made by students to Centrelink would not be approved because “the Masters of Global Health is not an eligible degree.”

Students applying for Centrelink support, through ‘Austudy,’ are required to prove they are in an approved course at an approved institution. Having been changed this year from a Masters of International Public Health to a Masters of Global Health, involving significant changes in structure and administration, the University failed to register the new program. This may well account for the “administrative oversight” and USyd not successfully registering the course with Centrelink.

A University spokesperson confirmed to Honi that “during the change of degree process last year, we did not submit the application for registration with Centrelink in time.”.



The email went on to state that “there is no commitment from the University of Sydney that this or any degree program is Centrelink-eligible,” whilst also conceding to offer some affected students financial support in the form of a one-off payment of up to $4,000. Payment is to be made within 30 days of students emailing the course administer by March 23rd, after withdrawing all Centrelink applications and completing a statutory declaration.

It is thought that at least 30 domestic students could potentially be affected by this. Financial support from Centrelink granted students between $400 and $500 per fortnight. Based off of these figures, the school’s contribution of $4,000 will only successfully support students until the end of Semester One.



Speaking with students, the error seems to have caused significant anxiety. Several students are now considering a switch from full-time to part-time study to accommodate for the University’s error, increasing the already 18 month Masters program to up to 3 years. Others have to decide whether they can move back home to areas in greater Sydney and as far as Wollongong to commute to university every day.

A USyd spokesperson told Honi that “We apologise for any inconvenience or hardship this process has caused.”

USyd will submit an application to register the Masters of Global Health with Centrelink “at the next opportunity, [however] there is no guarantee that it will be successful.”



