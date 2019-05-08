The Dressing Room

At the dinner table, we eat kamayan, to let our hands

taste the food first. Our hands know sacrifice

the way only women do. A fistful of rice

means comfort. An open mouth & a belly full.

The sharp zest of calamansi runs down my palm

into a dish of soy sauce. In this dream, the kitchen

is a dressing room – we peel the layers

like a second skin & listen to the careful rustle

of movement around us. I watch myself

in every mirror & become a girl made of windows.

Shy as a peach tree, blossoming like banana leaf.

All the quiet in me. This act of undressing

is always nameless & I refuse to wilt. My mother

never taught me how to cook, but I know what it means

to save the last serving for someone else.

I walk away from the table as my father would.

Chair untucked, plates scattered. Footsteps

carrying the weight of someone foreign.