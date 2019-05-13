Students Representative Council, University of Sydney
USU Board 2019: Live blog

Follow our live blog as nine candidates battle it out for six spots in the final days of campaigning

All nine candidates over a pink background with the test "USU 2019: Live Blog" in the middle
by

Disclaimer: Honi editors Pranay Jha, Nell O’Grady, and Liam Thorne are not involved in USU Board Election coverage.

View our live exit polling here.

Honi Soit May 13, 20191:52 pm

Ballooning expenses?


The day is a slow one: voters are coming in steady with two hours of pre-poll to go.
We understand that Tina Lee only has three campaigners out today, including her campaign manager Sarah Cutter-Russell.
According to our exit-polling, Benny Shen is leading in first preferences, and Eve Wang in second preferences. We have polled around 230 voters so far.
Benny has accumulated some flashy campaign material as well: balloons sporting his name, and stickers featuring his very own Memoji – all within the confines of a $700 spending cap.

Honi Soit May 13, 201912:29 pm
Preferences are a-flowing
Preference flows will be critical in determining the makeup of the incoming Board. A few groupings have emerged among the 2019 candidate pool, though some are more convoluted than others.
Ellie Stephenson, Ruolin (Irene) Ma, and Nick Forbutt all appear on each others’ how-to-vote pamphlets.
Bai and Tom Manousaridis have each preferenced each other, however, Bai’s first name is spelt incorrectly as Zhizheng (as opposed to Zizheng) on Manousaridis’ pamphlet:

Zizheng (Oscar) Bai’s has placed Di (Eve) Wang second on his how-to-vote, despite Bai not appearing on hers. Wang has named Caitlin Brown as the third preference on her how-to-vote, though Brown has not preferenced Wang. Both Brown and Yinfeng (Benny) Shen have preferenced Christina (Tina) Lee, and each other. Tina has preferenced them both, too.
In other news, our exit poll data is coming in hot.
Here is the full breakdown of how-to-vote instructions:
Tom Manousaridis
1
2 Zizheng (Oscar) Bai
3 Di (Eve) Wang
Zizheng (Oscar) Bai
1
2 Di (Eve) Wang
3 Tom Manousaridis
Di (Eve) Wang
1
2 Tom Manosaridis
3 Caitlin Brown
Caitlin Brown
1
2 Yinfeng (Benny) Shen
3 Christina (Tina) Lee
Yinfeng (Benny) Shen
1
2 Caitlin Brown
3 Christina (Tina) Lee
Christina (Tina) Lee
1
2 Caitlin Brown
3 Yinfeng (Benny) Shen
Ellie Stephenson
1
2 Ruolin (Irene) Ma
3 Nick Forbutt
Nick Forbutt
1
2 Ellie Stephenson
3 Ruolin (Irene) Ma
Ruolin (Irene) Ma
1
2 Ellie Stephenson
3 Nick Forbutt
Honi Soit May 13, 201911:25 am
Hour one down, an eternity to go

Earlier this morning, all three voting computers at the ISL were down, while hoards of voters snaked down the stairs of the Wentworth building.

Honi are also doing a spot of exit-polling. Updates will be published as soon as we have a substantial amount of data.

Honi Soit May 13, 201911:19 am

We’re just over an hour into pre-poll for the 2019 USU Board election, and voters are rolling in. Follow along here over the next three days for updates as we get them. As always, our anonymous tipline is live, if you happen to hear anything on the grapevine.

