USU Board 2019: Live blog

Preference flows will be critical in determining the makeup of the incoming Board. A few groupings have emerged among the 2019 candidate pool, though some are more convoluted than others.
Ellie Stephenson, Ruolin (Irene) Ma, and Nick Forbutt all appear on each others’ how-to-vote pamphlets.
Bai and Tom Manousaridis have each preferenced each other, however, Bai’s first name is spelt incorrectly as Zhizheng (as opposed to Zizheng) on Manousaridis’ pamphlet:
Zizheng (Oscar) Bai’s has placed Di (Eve) Wang second on his how-to-vote, despite Bai not appearing on hers. Wang has named Caitlin Brown as the third preference on her how-to-vote, though Brown has not preferenced Wang. Both Brown and Yinfeng (Benny) Shen have preferenced Christina (Tina) Lee, and each other. Tina has preferenced them both, too.
We’re just over an hour into pre-poll for the 2019 USU Board election, and voters are rolling in. Follow along here over the next three days for updates as we get them. As always, our anonymous tipline is live, if you happen to hear anything on the grapevine.
Ballooning expenses?