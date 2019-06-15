SRC sacks in-house lawyer after long-running tensions mount

The SRC is clashing with a paid staff member on a backdrop of unresolved workplace conflicts spanning six presidents, a spate of workplace complaints, and thousands of dollars in student money expended in pursuit of a resolution. This week, a resolution may have finally surfaced.

The University of Sydney Students’ Representative Council (SRC) has dismissed Principal SRC lawyer Thomas McLoughlin after receiving advice from former Industrial Relations Commissioner Chris McArdle, according to the organisation’s President Jacky He.

McLoughlin — who has been Principal of the student-funded SRC Legal Service (SLS) since 2014 and worked under six presidents since that time — published a public Facebook post last Wednesday recusing himself from any legal advice work for President He.

In that post, McLoughlin also accused He of abusing his position on the SLS Board, an internal SRC committee which makes decisions relating to the direction of the SLS and counts the SRC’s co-General Secretaries Niamh Callinan and Yuxuan Yang, and McLoughlin amongst its members.

“I learned that Jacky / Yisheng He, called a secret SLS board meeting last Friday, considered a secret complaint against this writer, and this time obtained a legal resolution of the SLS board (in my absence) for a new private investigator to deflect from, and reprisal for [sic], new breaches of solicitor conduct rules,” the post read.

SRC President Jacky He told Honi the meeting was intentionally held without McLoughlin to avoid conflicts of interest under the SRC Legal Service’s enterprise bargaining agreement.

Tensions came to a head on Friday when SRC President Jacky He issued McLoughlin an ultimatum: to withdraw his recusal and resume providing legal advice work to the SRC, or be dismissed.

Honi understands McLoughlin did not agree, lodged a workplace bullying complaint in the Fair Work Commission, and has since been dismissed from his role as Principal Solicitor.

Internal tensions between the SRC and McLoughlin first took root in 2015 with a workplace complaint which was unsuccessfully mediated by a human resources company retained by the SRC’s general secretaries.

Another workplace complaint followed in 2018. This time, employment law specialist Kelly Godfrey was asked to make recommendations for the issue’s resolution and matters were also referred to external bodies, including the NSW Office of the Legal Services Commissioner.

However, the issue lingered and an employee resigned from the SRC. This year, another workplace complaint was made. In response, the SRC retained lawyer Chris McArdle to conduct an investigation into the alleged conduct with a view to resolving the dispute. That investigation is ongoing.

Most of the details of the workplace complaints against McLoughlin are highly confidential because they identify current and former employees of the SRC.

McLoughlin has always denied those complaints. In a public Facebook post, McLoughlin described the complaints as “constant power plays to avoid compliance with the supervision role of the principal.”

“It’s going to stop and I am going to teach this president how raw political power is subject to the rule of law. A lesson all the panda faction can benefit from learning. And not just the panda faction,” the post read.

By Saturday, McLoughlin told Honi he had been locked out from the SLS office and was considering seeking a remedy for unfair dismissal. Due to statutory limitation periods, he will only have 21 days to make such an application in the Fair Work Commission.

McLoughlin’s remaining clients and matters will be transferred to the other lawyer at SLS, An Li.

The SLS — managed by two solicitors — provides around 700 undergraduate students with free legal advice and representation annually as well as referring students to community legal centres and other student support organisations.

The funding for the SLS is overwhelmingly sourced from student wallets as part of the SRC’s annual student services and amenities fee allocation.

In 2018, SLS received $162,000 in student funding, according to financial documents submitted to the charity regulator last month.

More to come.