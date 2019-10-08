Share House Survey
Episode 2 of Rag Off is here

Wrap your ears around this.

Hello, we’re back!

Missed us? In Episode 2 of Rag Off, you’ll be hearing about moths, mothers, ampersands, wayward children, and lo-fi art. Amelia Mertha interviews Anh Nguyen, Annie Zhang interviews Donnalyn Xu, and Baopu He interviews Momoko Metham. Plus, Carrie Wen, Baopu He and Annie Zhang have a chat about the cover art for the Semester 2 Week 2 cover art.

RAG OFF – EPISODE 2 – Moth (er) s & Wayward Children
Editing by Annie Zhang and Baopu He | Music by Amelia Mertha

