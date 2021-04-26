Catholic Society places ‘ableist’ placard on Eastern Avenue

CW: Ableism.

Students have criticised the Sydney University Catholic Society for putting up an A-frame asking ‘Are disabled people a burden on society?’ on Eastern Avenue next to ‘yes’ and ‘no’ jars.

The A-frame was on display from around 10am and removed two to three hours later after a passer-by made a complaint. Catholic Society members allegedly put up the placard to “spark a conversation about pro-life issues” and “didn’t think it could be seen in a negative light.”

The society is currently stalling on Eastern Avenue for their Life Week events, which include guest speakers presenting on the topics: ‘Euthanasia: A Threat to the Vulnerabe?’, ‘Can you be pro-life and pro-woman at the same time?’, and ‘Serious Conversations about Gender.’

Disabilities Officer Margot Beavon-Collin told Honi that the A-frame was “callous and disgusting”.

“Disabled people are routinely used as props in other people’s campaigns. Regardless of the intentions behind the stunt, it was poorly thought out and ultimately harmful. There are so many disabled students on campus, and passing signs asking students to weigh in on the worth of your existence is incredibly confronting.”

“Distilling our lives down to a question of whether or not we are a burden is not simply dehumanising. It reflects the value-driven Capitalist ethos of a society that struggles to understand a person’s worth beyond what they produce for the boss.”

SRC Interfaith Officers Jayfel Tulabing and Antoine Nguyen Khanh said that that they are “deeply disheartened and angered by the increase of pro-life and ableist propaganda starting to show up on campus.”

“We do not think this is conducive to a productive debate or argument and only diminishes the real-life experiences of disabled people and students, expressing nothing but bigotry, contempt [and] ignorance.”

Sydney University Catholic Society members refused to comment when questioned by Honi, but defended the A-frame in a Facebook post. They stated that the responses showed “students were unanimous on the fact that disabled people are not a burden on society.”

“As Catholics, we believe in the fundamental dignity of every human life and the invaluable contribution of every member of society, including those living with a disability.”

The SRC Women’s Officers have been contacted for comment.