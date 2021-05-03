What I remember best about it

Was the way the red clay

Clung to her fur like leaves

Stuck to windows by the rain.

You brought that basket there,

I held the old girl

In her pain,

And we gave her

The care she needed.

Took her somewhere

The air she was breathing

Wouldn’t have her sneezing –

Wouldn’t have her snout all full of soot.

In case her hair was tangled

in the sticks as she

Licked around for lizards

That she’d never caught,

(That if she’d ever caught,

She wouldn’t know what to do)

We made sure to

Bring her favourite brush,

The one with bristles

Thick as a broom.

We brought a bottle

Of that Bordeaux stuff.

Yes, that’s the one –

How it always made us blush –

And we had it with the Camembert,

And with the pomegranates

And the cream.

I remember we were dressed

For warmer weather.

I was in linens

And you, your moccasins

welt in nubuck leather.

We took the old two door,

the coupe you adored,

And drove down the nine mile way

To where our little Nile met the bay.

We were going for our

Spring stay In the cabin we’d built

On the provision of a dream.

As soon as we arrived,

We went swimming in the stream. We stripped ourselves

Down to our selves and Disappeared amongst the reeds. We were giddied like we’d

Had some sort of “Irish Mede” And slumped ourselves

Into a Pre-Raphaelite fantasy.

The fog was clearing,

The dog was snoring,

And the morning was nearing

As our hair lapped

At our lips amidst

A kind of shimmering congregation of sun rises

In inumerable illuminations

Reflected here and there.

Then that wonderous dilation

Of time caught each of us

In the eye as we realised

The sky was offering lamentations

To a low, unsteady sigh:

Sleeping in the amber light,

The old girl had died.

She’d taken flight as we’d cried,

Flown up and onward

Into the night,

Or into the light.

Which ever is

A dog’s persuasion.