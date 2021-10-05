c’est la gout d’eau qui fait déborder le vase

Tongue and cheek formed words

You stuck sticky fingers

Flossed, scraped, hooked them out from between my teeth

Drew them out of my mouth

and chewed them up in yours

Masticated, manducated, macerated,

globules of spit

From mine to yours,

back into mine

I let them gather,

pile up until they

over f

l

o

w

e

d

from my mouth

seeping from cracked lips

Indistinguishable from tears

It took me a year to swallow someone else’s spit

The tide went out

I grew thirsty

The smell of saliva

Still tastes sick

But I swallow anyway