c’est la gout d’eau qui fait déborder le vase
It took me a year to swallow someone else’s spit
Tongue and cheek formed words
You stuck sticky fingers
Flossed, scraped, hooked them out from between my teeth
Drew them out of my mouth
and chewed them up in yours
Masticated, manducated, macerated,
globules of spit
From mine to yours,
back into mine
I let them gather,
pile up until they
over f
l
o
w
e
d
from my mouth
seeping from cracked lips
Indistinguishable from tears
It took me a year to swallow someone else’s spit
The tide went out
I grew thirsty
The smell of saliva
Still tastes sick
But I swallow anyway