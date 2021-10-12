Lady Newtown’s guide for the respectable share house stoner

Whether you’re living in an overpriced terrace or you’re smoking out the window of your parent’s house, there are many things you can do to become a more considerate stoner.

Regular stoners might be nose blind, but they most definitely still stink (especially to non-smokers and asthmatics.) Bongs, pipes and cones are great, but they are very pungent; not the best option in a less tolerant household. Vapes are a discreet stoner’s best friend, but if you’ve built up a high tolerance, they’ll be less effective and hit you slower. Make sure to clean your equipment frequently. Give those babies a dip in rubbing alcohol every once in a while (your lungs will thank you later). And clean up after yourself, too — avoid leaving your filthy paraphernalia out in communal spaces.

Don’t smoke inside unless you’re in a well-ventilated area or unless your housemates don’t care. It’s best to smoke outside when you can; we’ve all seen the pictures of walls that have been exposed to long-term smoking (bye-bye, bond!). If you live in a sharehouse, it’s important to be open with your housemates and figure out everyone’s tolerance. It’s not just housemates you should consider — some concerned neighbours may threaten to report you, and some considerate landlords may threaten to evict you. If your housemates and neighbours are uncompromising, it may be time to find a more stoner-friendly residence.

Etiquette can sometimes be tricky and awkward to navigate for stoners, but it’s a must if you live in a shared space. So mind your manners dearies!

Disclaimer: I am not an expert, just a simple recreational enjoyer of cannabis.