Shadowdancer/Undetectable
A short duology of poetry.
Shadowdancer
My naked skin touches countless rays
With eyes closed, hand on head
I sway aimlessly to a musical jungle
As orange heat blurs my view
The beat quickens, nobody else listens
While both arms reach for the clouds
Beads of sweat linger loud and proud
Abruptly the song ends, my eyes open
To a ghost on the ground
Copying my every move
Undetectable
It’s not a death sentence.
That’s what entered my head
As he said the dreaded words
My mind began to wander
Back to my lonesome bed
He tells me I must wait for a blot
A western one, whatever that meant
But it was a foregone conclusion
Denial, a pretence, a delusion
How could this happen?
Never been unsafe
Except that one time
My guard was down
I surrendered, I succumbed
So now this tale I must disclose
Immune to those ignorant who oppose
The mighty institute of many – undetectable
Yet armed with knowledge and passion aplenty.