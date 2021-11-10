Carslaw and Fisher report COVID exposures

In a targeted email sent yesterday evening and now on the University’s COVID-19 updates page, it was revealed that an individual who attended Fisher Library on Saturday November 6th and the Carslaw Building on Monday November 8th has since tested positive for COVID-19.

The email was sent to staff and students who had been present at Fisher and Carslaw on the day and advised them to monitor for symptoms and get tested if they emerge. While no specific action was required, recipients of the email were instructed to abide by any Service NSW alerts they receive.

Similar cases have cropped up throughout the year, with a staff member at Westmead Dental Hospital and one at the Chemistry and Madsen Buildings testing positive for COVID-19 in July earlier this year.

NSW recorded 216 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

