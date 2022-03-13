‘The Stranger’ (异乡者) and ‘Untitled’ (无题)

异乡者

用泰语讲电话的女士快步走过

路灯上贴满了中文的招租广告

拉面店的师傅在抱怨着订单

两位西班牙老人在楼下寒暄

拐角的张记烧腊店无人问津

身边的北京大爷似乎异常高兴

汤面的热气氤氲了他的镜片

酒杯碰撞的清脆在我耳边响起

我想，他敬的是他身边的朋友

是这大地上的所有异乡者

The Stranger

A lady on the phone rattling in Thai rushes by

Streetlights plastered with Chinese advert ‘For Rent’

Ramen chefs are complaining about the orders

Two elderly Spaniards are chatting downstairs

Mr Chang’s barbecue restaurant on the corner is unoccupied

A Beijing uncle sits beside me, unusually happy

His lenses fogged by the heat of noodle soup

A crisp clink of glasses echos around my ears

I guess he was toasting to his friend

To all the strangers on this land

无题

屋脊上的海浪

城市中的潜水员

谁不曾渴望找寻

臭水沟的失落梦想

船舶在召唤

迷失方向的灯塔

还有八千海里

我的家

黑色土地的人们

向破碎的水晶喊话

海鸥的思念

礁石不会回答

Untitled

Waves on the Roof

Divers in the city

Who has not longed to find

Lost dreams in the gutter hole

Ships searching

lighthouse that lost directions

Eight thousand miles to go

The place I call home

People of the black soils

Calling to the broken crystal

Homesick of the seagulls

Reefs could not echo