SRC Women’s Officer Maddie Clark resigns

SRC Women’s Officer and Women’s Collective Convenor Maddie Clark announced her resignation at an SRC meeting on Wednesday evening.

Clark told the Council: “Sadly I will be leaving this office, this will be my last SRC meeting as Sydney Uni Women’s Officer.”

When contacted for comment, Clark assured Honi that she would remain involved in campus activism, a sentiment which she also expressed to the SRC.

Clark was also the SRC’s Education Officer in 2021.

The now-vacant position will be filled through an internal election within the WoCo in the next few weeks. The elected candidate will join Monica McNaught-Lee in convening the Collective.

The resignation of a Women’s Officer is an unusual occurrence for the Women’s Collective given the role’s high visibility in campus feminist organising. Clark, along with McNaught-Lee, was elected unopposed to the position at the end of last year.