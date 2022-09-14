2022 SRC faction profile: INTERPOL
Honi's profile of SRC Council ticket, INTERPOL.
Quiz score: 3%
Council tickets: I N T E R P O L for STEM
Represented by: Emma Garrett
INTERPOL sent Emma Garrett, a first-year Science student to our interview. INTERPOL secured just 2.5 per cent in our quiz, displaying a deep detachment from the SRC’s activism and history.
If elected as Councillor, Garrett wishes to “organise workshops” to upskill science students and approach academics to hold “innovation class[es]”. INTERPOL failed to outline why the SRC — a historically activist body — was meaningfully suited for this role.
Indeed, when pressed on INTERPOL’s partnership with Independents Inc, whose tickets expressly advocate for a reduction in activism, INTERPOL refused to elaborate: “I don’t really have a comment.”
Garrett identifies as a centrist, much like her manager K Philips. Given the formal alliance forged with Independents Inc and sharing the same manager, one can expect that the two groups will share preferences and politics.
Disclaimer: Zara Zadro was, until recently, a member of Switch. She was not involved in any of our election coverage.