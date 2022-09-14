2022 SRC faction profile: Amplify

Quiz score: 55%

Council tickets: Amplify for STEM, Amplify for Student Welfare, Amplify for Campus, Amplify for SRC

Represented by: Rose Donnelly and Jack Scanlan

Following a relatively subdued few years for the National Labor Students (Labor Left) at USyd, the faction is running a young-but-enthusiastic set of candidates under Amplify for SRC. Rose Donnelly and Jack Scanlan appeared initially nervous and frankly apologetic for their quiz performance in their interview, but ultimately advocated for a spirited and optimistic campus culture.

Acknowledging that members of their faction have been derisive of SRC Collectives in SRC meetings throughout the year, the pair nonetheless argued fairly that stupol can be cliquey and intimidating, especially for young or neurodivergent students.

Their policies were informed by this critique, with an emphasis on advocacy for disability support and mental health, and healthy opposition to neoliberal university policies like the introduction of OLE units.

Despite slightly vague details of their involvement in Collectives this year, they reflected on the importance of participating in NTEU strikes and expressed more reservations about the universities accord than NLS previously has. They condemned the NSW Labor Party’s unwillingness to block anti-protest laws earlier this year and agree to demands from the nursing and teaching unions.

Amplify — unsurprisingly given the name — has an ethos connected with campus music culture, spearheaded by faction musician Gerard Buttigieg. However, the ethos lacks concrete policy to back it up, with Donnelly and Scanlan instead arguing that Buttigieg’s personal commitment to performing arts would permeate the SRC.

Overall, Amplify has an admirable enthusiasm for campus life, but faces challenges in rebuilding institutional knowledge and growing their presence on campus. They’ll be helped by a commendable frankness about their shortcomings.

Disclaimer: Zara Zadro was, until recently, a member of Switch. She was not involved in any of our election coverage.