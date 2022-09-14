2022 SRC faction profile: Lefties for SRC

Quiz score: 62%

Represented by: Marlow Hurst and Patrick McKenzie

Cinching one of the better scores in the quiz thanks to PULP Magazine Senior Editor Marlow Hurst and Editor Patrick McKenzie, Lefties for SRC openly identify as a joke ticket, focusing exclusively on the plight facing left-handed students, who are “sidelined, ignored and otherwise put down”.

They aim to inject a shot of levity into an otherwise intense campaigning season. For McKenzie, student politics can be “cynical or polarised”, resulting in student disengagement. Their ticket hopes to “galvanise” disengaged sections of the University.

When questioned on which of the past SRC joke tickets that they aligned with, McKenzie and Hurst stated an affinity with Picture of Spider-Man for Honi , a joke Honi ticket where 2021 Editor, Samuel Garrett, first entered student politics.

“I think that’s the guiding star for joke tickets,” Hurst told Honi. “It has a strong thesis, it [Pictures of Spider-Man for Honi] uses cultural references to gain political capital.”

Though Lefties for SRC are open to preference deals with anyone, they categorically ruled out any partnership with Liberal factions — they are lefties after all. They pledged that, if elected, they would invest serious attention in the Council, including attending the Council’s monthly meetings.

Disclaimer: Zara Zadro was, until recently, a member of Switch. She was not involved in any of our election coverage.