LIVE: SRC Election 2022 Day 2

11:35am: It seems Gymbros’ gym equipment is largely for show – it’s been moved around a bit but has largely remained stationary.

The gym equipment in question.

Honi is also sad to report that multiple campaigners have attempted to campaign to us — our advice for certain factions (Grassroots, SLA) is that we definitely have heard about the SRC elections that are happening at the moment…

11:15am: Campaigners have been competing hard for voters over at Fisher; we’ve even heard them asking voters to step back over the line so they can keep campaigning.

Stand Up and Left Action spotted at the Fisher library exclusion line.

There’s much less campaigning happening at the Charles Perkins Centre booth, with Grassroots campaigners having abandoned the location.

Gymbros and Lift don’t seem to be hiding their political allegiances.

10:45am: Voting booths at PNR and Charles Perkins Centre are now open, and will close at 3:15pm today. Neither will be open tomorrow, meaning today’s campaigning will likely be pivotal for both Engineers and Colleges for SRC.

In the first two hours of exit polling today, Left Action has stayed firmly in the lead, followed by strong showings from Grassroots and Amplify.



The contestation of votes has continued across booths today, with voters combating campaigners from up to four factions at a time. Contesting votes continues to run the risk of voters simply giving up and choosing not to cast a ballot — potentially the goal for some factions.

9:55am: Student Left Alliance (SLA) and Lift have both arrived on the campaign trail, and the former grouping has already been spotted violating the exclusion zone rule.

Exclusion zone violation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qsk5BbiZYh — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 19, 2022

We’ve spotted SLA and Stand Up contesting voters too – it’s a great morning for double walk-and-talks.

9:20am: The first few votes of the day have been cast, with the first wave of students heading to 9am classes arriving on campus (and being intercepted by campaigners.)

Some of the first votes of the day have been cast at JFR as campaigners successfully intercept students on their way to 9am classes and study. — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 19, 2022

We’ve observed Left Action candidates already contesting votes – an impressively early start for inter-factional contestation!

8:50am: Voting opens

Voting is now open at the Jane Foss Russell (JFR) Building and Fisher Library.