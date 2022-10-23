Disability Rights

Can people with a disability play sports?

Yes, I have played a few

There is still a long road ahead for people with disability

Everyone thinks that those of us with a disability are not important

And how we feel doesn’t matter

And our heart and soul are defined by our disability

But we are stronger together and we should embrace our abilities

Who we are and our identity

It is important to have allies

And I am glad to have some amazing allies

We could contribute to society in different ways

Follow the light into a community

For a life with justice

And this is coming from a girl who has a intellectual disability

So act right.