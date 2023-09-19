Campus, SRC Elections 2023, Stupol, Uncategorized, University //

LIVE: SRC Election 2023 Day One

Honi beats the heat to bring you live updates on the first day of polling

Current election results:

President:

Council/NUS:

Live blog

8:45am — polls open outside the Jane Foss Russell Building.

Polls opened at 8:45am this morning, with campaigners beating poll workers to JFR Plaza.
Left Action and Revive were the worst perpetrators of regulations breaches today.
“The line” is harshly enforced by Electoral Officer Riki Scanlan and SRC poll workers.
Spruikers often clash over their political ideologies when trying to win over prospective voters.

10:45amHoni’s exit polling shows a definite swing in favour of Grassroots Presidential candidate Harrison Brennan, with Left Action and Grassroots dominating the preferred vote.

It’s the job of the Electoral Officer to enforce the regulations and keep campaigners in line.
Revive are clearly suffering today, both at the polls and on the campaigning ground.

11:15am — Harrison Brennan maintains his lead over Revive (Labor) candidate Rose Donnelly, while Lift (Liberals) enjoy an uptick in their share of the votes.

Notice of Election

All University of Sydney students enrolled in undergraduate degrees or diplomas, or as other non-degree students, are eligible to vote in or nominate for the Annual Elections. 

Nominations are called for the following elections/positions:

ElectionsNumber of Positions
President1
Representatives to the 96th Council37
Editor(s) of Honi Soit1 (Up to 10 people may jointly nominate)
Delegates to the National Union of Students7

On-campus polling will be held on the 19th, 20th, and 21st, September 2023:

Jane Foss Russell:Tues–Thurs8:45am – 5:15pm
Fisher Library:Wed & Thurs8:45am – 5:15pm
Manning House:Wed10:45am – 3:15pm
Conservatorium of Music:Wed10:30am – 3:30pm
Susan Wakil Health Building:Thurs10:45am – 3:15pm
Peter Nicol Russell Building:Thurs10:45am – 3:15pm

The SRC Elections are conducted according to the SRC Constitution & Regulations, which are available here: bit.ly/SRC-regs

Appeals to the decisions of the EO can be directed to the ELA via srcela@src.usyd.edu.au.

For further information, please contact the Electoral Officer via elections@src.usyd.edu.au.

Election Honi

Read Election Honi here!
