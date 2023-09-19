LIVE: SRC Election 2023 Day One

Current election results:

President:

Council/NUS:

Live blog

8:45am — polls open outside the Jane Foss Russell Building.

Honi is conducting exit polling at the JFR polling place today! If you’re voting, come fill out our QR code ???? — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 18, 2023 Polls opened at 8:45am this morning, with campaigners beating poll workers to JFR Plaza.

Revive (Labor), Grassroots, and Left Action are out in force — while Lift (Liberals) and Switch seem to be missing numbers — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 18, 2023 Left Action and Revive were the worst perpetrators of regulations breaches today.

Wondering what we mean by “the line”? It’s this very literal line which separates the no-man’s-land of ravenous campaigners from the exclusion zone where students cast their votes. Campaigners are forbidden from crossing it, although we expect plenty of sneaky rule-breaks today. pic.twitter.com/36m4pLlCzp — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 18, 2023 “The line” is harshly enforced by Electoral Officer Riki Scanlan and SRC poll workers.

Left Action is ripping into Jamie Bridge (SLA) over their opposition to the Voice to Parliament: “the voters deserve to know!” — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 18, 2023 Spruikers often clash over their political ideologies when trying to win over prospective voters.

Wondering what all the coloured paper means? When you cast your ballot, you’ll receive three pieces of paper:



Green = President

Pink = National Union of Students

White = Council



Make sure to preference your candidates correctly — if in doubt, see one of the SRC’s poll workers’ pic.twitter.com/w3TdryQaa9 — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 19, 2023

10:45am — Honi’s exit polling shows a definite swing in favour of Grassroots Presidential candidate Harrison Brennan, with Left Action and Grassroots dominating the preferred vote.

Electoral Officer Riki Scanlan gives campaigners a stern talking-to after a number of factional clashes — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 19, 2023 It’s the job of the Electoral Officer to enforce the regulations and keep campaigners in line.

One must imagine Sisyphus happy… Revive campaigner Jack Scanlan’s endless battle against their faulty banner pic.twitter.com/gW9qjteqfJ — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 19, 2023 Revive are clearly suffering today, both at the polls and on the campaigning ground.

11:15am — Harrison Brennan maintains his lead over Revive (Labor) candidate Rose Donnelly, while Lift (Liberals) enjoy an uptick in their share of the votes.

Notice of Election

All University of Sydney students enrolled in undergraduate degrees or diplomas, or as other non-degree students, are eligible to vote in or nominate for the Annual Elections.

Nominations are called for the following elections/positions:

Elections Number of Positions President 1 Representatives to the 96th Council 37 Editor(s) of Honi Soit 1 (Up to 10 people may jointly nominate) Delegates to the National Union of Students 7

On-campus polling will be held on the 19th, 20th, and 21st, September 2023:

Jane Foss Russell: Tues–Thurs 8:45am – 5:15pm Fisher Library: Wed & Thurs 8:45am – 5:15pm Manning House: Wed 10:45am – 3:15pm Conservatorium of Music: Wed 10:30am – 3:30pm Susan Wakil Health Building: Thurs 10:45am – 3:15pm Peter Nicol Russell Building: Thurs 10:45am – 3:15pm

The SRC Elections are conducted according to the SRC Constitution & Regulations, which are available here: bit.ly/SRC-regs

Appeals to the decisions of the EO can be directed to the ELA via srcela@src.usyd.edu.au.

For further information, please contact the Electoral Officer via elections@src.usyd.edu.au.

