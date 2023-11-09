St Paul’s student’s ear allegedly bitten off at St Andrews event

CW: This article contains references to violence at the University of Sydney residential colleges, and sexual violence.

A St Paul’s college student was recently bitten during a physical altercation at St Andrew’s College, resulting in him losing part of his ear.

A St Andrew’s spokesperson did not deny that the ear was bitten off.

In a statement, they said that “There was recently an incident at St Andrew’s where a St Paul’s College student was injured. Our heartfelt sympathy and concern go out to the injured student, and we hope for a swift and complete recovery.

“At this stage, it is not known if the alleged assailant is from St Andrew’s or from outside the College. On the night, the victim was provided with first aid and assisted to the hospital. Incidences of this kind are unprecedented at St Andrew’s.

“Andrews does not condone violence and the safety of students is always paramount. St Andrew’s is reviewing its contract with the private security company involved in managing events at the College.

“St Andrew’s has not been informed of any legal action by the victim against the College.

St Andrew’s has not lost its liquor licence as a result of this incident. St Andrew’s is cooperating with the police and the university.”

When approached for comment, a St Paul’s College spokesperson said that “A St Paul’s College student was recently injured in an incident not at St Paul’s College.

“St Paul’s has been providing extensive pastoral and academic support for the student. We are not aware of or involved in any legal action in relation to this incident.”

The incident comes in the wake of St Andrews’ students engaging in “acts of intimidation, misogyny and homophobia,” against female college students earlier in the year. Honi revealed further racism, sexism and hazing at the College in 2020.

This is part of a broader pattern of violence, and sexual violence, at the University of Sydney colleges, which has led to a concerted campaign by activists to abolish the colleges.

The colleges’ recent history has included breaching COVID restrictions, and episodes of hazing, the latter prompting the wide-ranging Broderick review, which made damning findings of the culture at USyd’s residential college.

Students at St John’s College were revealed in April to have circulated naked images of each other, in a Facebook group of over 200 members.

Know of further college incidents that you think students deserve to know about? Contact Honi on our tip form here. Submissions can be made anonymously.