Rappers pull out of Wes Stock due to college controversy

A headline act has pulled out of upcoming Wesley College music festival “Wes Stock” after learning of the college’s past controversies.

Sydney-based rap crew Flip the Script revealed to Honi Soit they would not be participating in the October 14 festival after questions from fans alerted them to the college’s recent negative media attention.

The group said they didn’t hold any ill will toward the event or students who attend the college, but in light of the fact that some of their female fans didn’t feel comfortable attending, felt it best they didn’t perform.

“A couple of our mates took us to task and said they weren’t coming because it was at Wesley,” member Joe Bourke, 20, said.

“This isn’t to say I think it should be completely boycotted, but we couldn’t go and per- form at a gig where some of our fans didn’t even feel comfortable attending.”