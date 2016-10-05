The choice in pro-choice

Anonymous wants to open up the conversation about abortion

The pro-choice movement is about just that, choice. However, living in a country where most states are yet to fully legalise abortion, and where people with uteruses continue to be questioned, shamed and vilified for their reproductive choices, a pro-choice struggle is often conflated with a pro-abortion one. Importantly though, there are many choices that people can make when faced with an unplanned pregnancy.

It is a shame then, that we are forced to fight so hard for one (very important) option, that there is little time to discuss others: have and raise the baby, have the baby and give it up for adoption, have the baby and co-raise it with a family member. All options have the potential to be viable and should be considered by the accidental incubator if they are at a loss. Just because you

are pro-choice doesn’t mean you have to choose to terminate the pregnancy. Just because a person may have cultural, religious, socio-economic or personal barriers to abortion, doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be able to exercise choice.

When I was 16, I was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome and told that it would be impossible to have a baby without some sort of hormone intervention. An unplanned pregnancy was the furthest thing from my mind. I never planned on having kids then, nor did I when I was 22. It seemed like a blessing.

I found out I was pregnant a few weeks after I arrived in Germany* to embark on a 6 month exchange. I went to the doctor complaining of stomach pains. He gave me a pregnancy test, which I assured him I didn’t need, but took it dutifully anyway. It came back positive.

I spent a lot of the next day just sitting in my room. I always knew I would have an abortion if I needed to, So when the doctor asked me what I wanted to do it felt like I was on autopilot. I don’t remember saying “I would like to book a termination appointment”, but I must have. You have to wait 5 days between the health clinic receiving your referral for the termination and it actually taking place. Still only in the early stages of exchange, I hadn’t met a lot of people I could come to with this. I got drunk every night to try and numb my body even though it already felt dead. I didn’t ask myself questions, I didn’t let myself entertain any other option.