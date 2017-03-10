Three people tell us what it’s like to be a 7yo virgin

“I don’t mind waiting. I’d rather use the infants’ bubbler in five minutes’ time than chance it with the one outside the Year 6 classrooms.” – Vinh N

“Sometimes it feels like I’m missing something. Then I remember that there are two ‘t’s in ‘batter’, and my Tuesday night spelling list is complete.”– Yasmin S

“I thought I’d be the first of my friends to lose it. But Kayla’s mum had to buy her a new hat after she left it on the bus. Mine’s in my tub, ready for recess.” – Hannah T