Two thirds of bus drivers say they get perverse pleasure out of making passengers yell ‘back door’: study

It may seem like the only way to get off a bus in peak hour, but are our city’s drivers actually just sick fucks?

A new study from the University of Sydney has revealed roughly two thirds of bus drivers say they ignore passengers at the rear end of their bus, because of the overwhelming joy they feel from having someone beg, “Back door!”

While only a small amount of drivers admitted to making passengers call out before opening the back doors, many more drivers confessed to giggling silently to themselves as travellers used their rear entrance.