Protest student Fee increases - Wed 17th May
Comedy // Us Politics

Paul Ryan seen blasting Drowning Pool’s “Bodies” on party bus after passing AHCA

"Let the bodies hit the floor"

Trump bus The bus where the festivities occurred.
by

After passing the controversial American Health Care Act, Republicans were then seen passing the aux cord to House Speaker Paul Ryan on a party bus on the way to President Donald Trump’s press conference.

Ryan, a self-proclaimed radio-rock aficionado, who enjoys archery, fitness, making bratwurst, and lying about his marathon times, took only minutes (although Ryan might claim it was seconds) before he had Spotify playing Drowning Pool’s 2001 hit at maximum volume.

The male representatives accompanying Ryan unanimously enjoyed the track despite its abrasiveness. Having previously claimed his music taste “starts with AC/DC and ends with Zeppelin,” Ryan is no stranger to appealing to the interests of other white men and performances of masculinity.

The party bus passengers shared champagne and danced half-heartedly, although not as half-heartedly as patients who will no longer be able to afford their heart medication. The infectious chorus was followed by the line “this is the end” and over the backing vocals, a representative shouted, “Of Obamacare!”

Ryan expressed his contentedness with his signature tight-lipped smirk.

When informed that original Drowning Pool vocalist Dave Williams had died of undiagnosed cardiomyopathy — one of the conditions that may not be covered under the AHCA — Ryan declined to comment.

Filed under:
NUS Education campaign image claiming that University of Sydney Arts students will incur a 33% fee hike under its new compulsory four-year arts degree. The word 'compulsory' is circled and labelled 'FAKE NEWS'.

Strategic Plan

New degree confuses the NUS and everyone else too

By

Mega Exchange Partnerships

Student Exchange

USyd rolling out ‘super-exchange’ partnerships

By

Really long, many words

Misc

Really long, many words: week 4

By

Reprint, reuse, recycle

Misc

Reprint, reuse, recycle: week 4

By

The 2017 SRC logo with Krispy Kreme's around it.

SRC

The case for a low SES officer

There is one marginalised group lacking representation on the Student Representative Council.

By