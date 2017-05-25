We Remember 2006: A Fitting Homage to Puberty, Sadness and St. Jimmy

When I was a young boy, my father took me into the city to see a Sydney Comedy Festival show, and I very much enjoyed it. ‘We Remember 2006’ was loosely based around the failing ‘emotional mix CDs’ business of pop-punk diehards, Jacinta Gregory and Juliet Rae Timmerman. While some of the narrative scenes seemed slightly under-rehearsed at times, for the most part the story of their trials and tribulations gave the show a really satisfying flow. The opening number was one of many high notes within the show, being an ode to 2006, awkward teenagehood and masturbating to the lead singer of Panic! At the Disco.

The band (consisting of Antony Youssef, Jos Markerink and Annabel Cameron) also deserves a special mention, as they provided a charming soundtrack to the evening, with their sense of enjoyment only adding to performance.

Juliet Rae Timmerman masterfully showcased her particularly playful and absurd style of humour and performance throughout the show. Timmerman’s stand-up in particular had the audience in stitches, when a story about going on a bushwalk ended with a ride home on the back of an angel-winged Cate Blanchett.

Jacinta Gregory showed off her incredible musical ability to great effect, with songs of a slightly more political bent. In particular, a song about the ‘relatable bloke comedian’ was an absolute masterpiece and was performed accordingly. Gregory’s ability to make thoughtful social commentary in such a straightforward and comedic way is unmatched.

‘We Remember 2006’ was overall a very, very good show, and with a bit more rehearsal to tighten up some of the dialogue and lessen some of the dead-time between sketches, it could be amazing. Jacinta Gregory and Juliet Rae Timmerman invited me to remember 2006, and I’m glad they did.