Christian not really happy enough for someone who thinks they’ll spend eternity in paradise

Mark Thompson, a devout Christian, spent four hours yesterday evening angrily posting in a Facebook group called “Marrickville ranting/complaints” about dogs running around his local park without leashes.

Samantha Jones, who has been Mark’s neighbour for nearly two decades and Facebook friend for four months, said this was not unusual behaviour.

“Oh, he’s always complaining. Just last week he posted a five hundred word rant about a house on our street that was having a party,” Samantha said. “I don’t really get it. He’s around fifty, he only has to wait like what, thirty years to cark it? Then, he thinks he’ll be in literal nirvana for literally eternity. Don’t know why he lets little things like this bother him.”

Mark’s brother, James, does not share his sibling’s beliefs and instead assumes that when he dies his consciousness and memories will be obliterated instantaneously and any semblance of his personal experience will cease forever.

“When I’m done, I’m done,” Mark said. “So I think it makes sense for me to get mad when some road warrior cuts me off in traffic because my time’s always running out. But Mark’s the one yelling about cyclists hogging the road.”

Mark said that he often tells James that he could learn a lot from other religious believers.

“I think that Dalai Lama guy has a better grip. I mean, his people are being oppressed as we speak and he could come back to life as an insect rather than living as a divine spirit in heaven but the bloke’s still laughing all the time. Meanwhile Mark gets stroppy when Pip [Mark’s wife] doesn’t get full cream milk.”

“Don’t even get me started on why he cares so much about whether or not gay people get married.”