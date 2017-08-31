Man who claims to have authoritative view on the world unsure how to skip YouTube ad

Despite an extensive knowledge of worldly topics including economics, world politics, linguistics and theories of jurisprudence, a Tuesday lecture conducted by tenured professor Timothy Archibald was interrupted by a skippable thirty second commercial for web development platform wix.com.

The renowned scholar, who did not have Adblock, the most basic of free browser plugins, had recently returned from a trip to the Netherlands to accept the Amsterdam humanities prize for his work in the field of human networking systems, which combines elements of global demographic database analysis, field research, and in person interviews.

“I get that people say he’s a genius,” One student remarked, “But like, the button clearly says ‘skip ad’. Like, dude.”

Following this, despite the esteemed professor possessing a combined total of five fully completed university degrees, including two masters degrees and two PhDs, Archibald was unable to effectively locate exactly where on the YouTube player to locate the “full screen” button.

“We told him to make it full screen but he pressed the closed captions button. Then tried to get rid of them but then he accidentally clicked to the end of the video. So he had to refresh the page and then we had to watch the ad again.”

Although Archibald’s career involves being able to effectively interpret information from a number of sources, the professor was unable to adequately take direction from a student in the front row telling him how to skip the ad.

“I told him to press the ‘skip ad’ button, but it seemed like it was all too much for him” one student remarked. “He was like, ‘oh its all too complicated, we’ll just have to wait’ so I shut up.”