What’s on this week according to that guy who always wears suits in your tutorials

Staff strikes

When: Wednesday September 13, all day

Where: USyd

Price: Free/what the uni wishes staff would work for

Oh, there’s a staff strike? Great, that works perfectly, my boss invited me to a luncheon in the city with some of the regional managers at our firm so now I’ll be able to go. They often get out the company card for a few Wagyu sandwiches at this amazing penthouse restaurant in the city. What wage increase are they after again? Just above inflation? Oh wow, once I hit two years at the old firm, they double my pay.

Benjamin Law: Sexuality, Schools and the Media

When: Wednesday September 13, 7pm

Where: Seymour Centre

Price: Full $25 | Concession $20

Now I’m not just talking about this event because the dude’s last name is the same as the name of my course – oh yeah, I transferred into law this year, not sure if I mentioned it already. But yeah, this talk is put on by the Sydney Writers’ festival, and seeing as I’ve been hitting KPIs left, right and centre, I thought I’d treat my brain to a little rest and relaxation.

Honi debate

When: Thursday September 14, 11am

Where: Manning Bar

Price: Your non-hack status

Yeah I’ve always been a big fan of these sorts of leftwing echochamber events. I don’t have to tell you that I have a few opinions myself [laughs]. Never really been a fan of the paper if I’m honest, they always seem to have some sort of vendetta against people like me for some reason. But I haven’t got work til that afternoon so I’ll drop by. Maybe get a few more BNOCs on my LinkedIn.

SUDS: And then there were none

When: September 13 – 15 and 20 – 22, 7pm

Where: Holme Building

Price: SUDS $3 | ACCESS $5 | Concession $7 | Adult $10

I can’t say I’ve had much time to get around to the theatre since my dad got me the gig at the firm this semester but I might have to make an exception here. I saw several of the cast members promoting it on Facebook while dressed in suits and that is something I can definitely get into. It’s set in Devon actually, which is near a farm my family owns. Lovely landscape.

Italian Society attends Italian Film Festival

When: Saturday September 16, 8.30pm

Where: Palace Cinemas, Leichhardt

Price: $18

I managed to get a bit of time off last year to travel Europe. I ended up just absolutely falling in love with Italy: the wine, the Roman history, the food. I personally didn’t really enjoy the films – most of them weren’t in English and who can be bothered to read subtitles? But this cute girl from one of my law tutes – did I tell you I transferred into law? – is going so I won’t be missing this for the world or, as the Italians say, il mondo.