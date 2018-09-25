SRC 2018: Council results

The finish line is in sight: it’s taken since Thursday for council results to arrive, but they’re trickling in as we speak. There are 33 candidates to elect, and the count is complicated, with preferences flowing all over the place. Check out the chart below for live updates. Or, click here catch up on the results from the presidential, Honi Soit and NUS elections, and here to follow all the drama on our liveblog.

The results

Why should you care?

Council is a notoriously inactive institution: it’s meant to convene ten times a year, but its meetings are often cancelled when too few councillors show up. When it does meet, its deliberations are usually restricted to ideological debates.

But council has one crucial role: the first meeting of a new council is held about a month after the elections, and its here that the councillors elect the SRC executive for the next year. This meeting is called Repselect, and it’s been known to devolve into glorious shitfights. That’s because every exec position, other than president, comes up for a vote—and it’s these position that have the most active role in determining the SRC’s direction.

Being on exec also comes with its perks: some roles, like the directors of student publications, offer nothing but a CV line and the joyous task of reading through each edition of Honi before it goes to print. Others, like general secretary, come with a hefty stipend—about $13,500 per year.

So stupol factions have big incentives to win as many exec roles as possible. Whether they can do so depends on council’s make up. To elect your chosen candidate to an exec role, you need a majority of council votes—but it’s nearly unheard of or one faction to have a majority, or 17 councillors, on its own. That means factions negotiate, back-room deals are done, backs are stabbed, and loose coalitions are formed. The more councillors a faction has, the more bargaining power it has to get what it wants.