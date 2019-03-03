Puzzles: Week One

Cryptic Crossword

Across

8. Make fun of Taiwan’s leader, China (6)

9. Renovated bus decor yet to be unveiled (8)

10. Tom and Mary gave each other head (oral) for a short time (9)

11. Green gravy? (5)

13. Gel to reverse BO backfires — initial suppliers have criminal records! (8)

15. I’m taking part in anal with 30-Down, say (6)

16. Calming advice: brew herb tea (7)

19. (2.72+n+500) minus constant (7)

22. Selfless servers provide complimentary drinks (6)

24. Bureau of Meteorology gripped by a grave threat to the environment (4-4)

27. Organ with brass and tin cladding (5)

28. Hogs speed recklessly into fellow farm animals (9)

31. Dissection operation (8)

32. Ecstasy! One hundred promiscuous people making constant noises (6)

Down

1. Give a short presentation but in Japanese (4)

2. Increase product of tan and sec (6)

3. Monumental figure gets a little bit stabbed: “Et tu, Brute?” Finished! (6)

4. Travelling to ancient city (I’m smuggling primordial souvenirs) (7)

5. Old Syd got odd with this drug (3)

6. Egyptian king got ox head and Persian money for some class (8)

7. Have negotiations brought back middle ground at United Nations hub? (6)

12. Lamar’s heart and DNA went into this album! (4)

14. 4-Down demistified for you and me? (3)

17. An ointment with odd film has technology for controlling ageing (3,5)

18. Quiet, Hitler Youth extremists are around us! (4)

20. Chiefly self-obsessed, asinine man (3)

21. Engine once even went just under the speed of sound! (7)

23. Other newspaper has me in a promotion for chicken (6)

25. Good dictionary features writing tool unlocked (6)

26. Wise man with ADHD fidgets about every second, tops (6)

29. Black and white grid really excites young beginners (4)

30. This year in China starts with pyrotechnics in Guangzhou (3)

Quick Crossword

Across

8. Hollywood business (6)

9. Third part of Dante’s Divine Comedy (8)

10. Classified (3-6)

11. Martian, perhaps (5)

13. Earthquake, Tidal Wave, or Geostorm (8)

15. Creative type (6)

16. Advent (7)

19. Marvin, Data, or Rachael (7)

23. Obscured (6)

25. Stronghold (8)

28. Spectre (5)

29. Professional fighter of old (9)

32. Yank (8)

33. Sharp-shooter (6)

Down

1. Top-notch 8-Across (4)

2. Water separating Eritrea and Yemen (3,3)

3. Close relative to top dog (3,3)

4. Has a role in a movie (7)

5. Lord of the Rings creature (3)

6. Worshipper (8)

7. Theatre employees (6)

12. Time to rise and shine? (4)

13. Gene carrier (3)

14. Ringo’s new title (3)

17. Perseverance (8)

18. May, Viv, or Selma (4)

20. Uno in English (3)

21. Two in Spanish (3)

22. Disconnected (7)

24. Opposite of exhume (6)

26. Edible root (6)

27. Touring technician (6)

30. Sign (4)

31. Tread the boards (3)

Target

Target Rules:

Minimum 4 letters per word.

10 words: Nihilist

15 words: Hired goon

20 words: Millionaire Philanthropist

30 words: The Dude

This Way and That

Answers across and down are the same

1. Jeffrey Lebowski, (4)

2. Drug taker, (4)

3. Darling, (4)

4. Goes astray (4)

S udoku

*

*

*

*

*

*

SOLUTIONS

Cryptic Crossword

Quick Crossword

Target

Solution: RESOUNDED

This Way and That

Sudoku