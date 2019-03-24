Puzzles: Week Three
All the puzzles and solutions from Week Three
Quick Crossword
Across
- Prevent
- Company proposing the Carmichael coal mine
- Something under the ground which can cause damage to people!
- Horse-human hybrids
- Nerve cell
- Number one Egyptian god
- Supporter of the dairy industry
- Inky stain
- Thomas Aquinas, Mary MacKillop, or Peter
- Fencing sword
- Really old
- Emergency room, for short
- They belong in the ground
- Arabian shrubs used as a stimulant
- I am, you ___
- Blemishes
- Nincompoop
- Insurance company for over 50s
- Australian gems
- Person who does something
- We need this 100% by 2030!
- Amends
- Type of car
- Bits of bread
- Amount of waste that goes to landfill in Australia every 1.5 seconds
- Glass ingredient
- Best card in most card games
- Swell
- You can spend these in Italy
- Thanks
- Ecologically responsible dam builders
- Chatters at length
- Computer science
- Our land abounds in nature’s gifts of beauty rich and ___
- Early American internet provider
- You and I
- What the Earth can take
- Atoms with an unusual number of neutrons
- Cultivate
- Eco-friendly
- Occupations!
Down
- Nails with swirly bits on them
- Receptacle for hot leaf juice
- Atop
- Personal trainer, for short
- Spiritual emanation surrounding a living thing
- Took a swig
- While
- Narrow strips of water
- Mongrel
- What unions are concerned with
- Facial piercing popular with hippies
- Humble request
- One of a six pack
- Ages
- Unfairly prejudiced
- Age
- Famous record label
- Climate Change is the great moral ____ of our generation
- Events of icy precipitation
- Imitator
- Relaxing heated bath
- Eon or era
- Exonerate
- Musical orphan
- Doing this for solar panels is a good idea
- Teacher
- Number of circles of Hell in Dante’s Inferno
- Federal environmental policy blocked by the Greens in 2009
- Emergency Alert System, for short
- Semi-nomadic people who live across the Sahara
- Carry with great effort
- Troubling organisation
- Old spider’s home
- Evaluate
- Support
- Wipe out
- Forehead
- In two shakes of a lamb’s tail
- Lieutenant
- Modus operandi
- That is, for short
- Footballer, actor, and maybe murderer
- Tinky Winky’s best friend
Sudoku
Target
Target Rules:
Minimum 4 letters per word.
10 words: Friday
15 words: 15th of March
20 words: 10:30 AM
30 words: Fisher Library
This Way and That
Answers across and down are the same
1. Be active (4)
2. Dealing with a problem (2, 2)
3. Long live (4)
4. Everyone else (2, 2)
*
*
*
*
*
SOLUTIONS
Quick Crossword
Sudoku
Target
Solution: ADAPTIONS
This Way and That
Solution:
1. MOVE
2. ON IT
3. VIVA
4. ET AL