Puzzles: Week Three

All the puzzles and solutions from Week Three

Honi Puzzles
by

Quick Crossword

Across

  1. Prevent
  2. Company proposing the Carmichael coal mine
  3. Something under the ground which can cause damage to people!
  4. Horse-human hybrids
  5. Nerve cell
  6. Number one Egyptian god
  7. Supporter of the dairy industry
  8. Inky stain
  9. Thomas Aquinas, Mary MacKillop, or Peter
  10. Fencing sword
  11. Really old
  12. Emergency room, for short
  13. They belong in the ground
  14. Arabian shrubs used as a stimulant
  15. I am, you ___
  16. Blemishes
  17. Nincompoop
  18. Insurance company for over 50s
  19. Australian gems
  20. Person who does something
  21. We need this 100% by 2030!
  22. Amends
  23. Type of car
  24. Bits of bread
  25. Amount of waste that goes to landfill in Australia every 1.5 seconds
  26. Glass ingredient
  27. Best card in most card games
  28. Swell
  29. You can spend these in Italy
  30. Thanks
  31. Ecologically responsible dam builders
  32. Chatters at length
  33. Computer science
  34. Our land abounds in nature’s gifts of beauty rich and ___
  35. Early American internet provider
  36. You and I
  37. What the Earth can take
  38. Atoms with an unusual number of neutrons
  39. Cultivate
  40. Eco-friendly
  41. Occupations!

Down

  1. Nails with swirly bits on them
  2. Receptacle for hot leaf juice
  3. Atop
  4. Personal trainer, for short
  5. Spiritual emanation surrounding a living thing
  6. Took a swig
  7. While
  8. Narrow strips of water
  9. Mongrel
  10. What unions are concerned with
  11. Facial piercing popular with hippies
  12. Humble request
  13. One of a six pack
  14. Ages
  15. Unfairly prejudiced
  16. Age
  17. Famous record label
  18. Climate Change is the great moral ____ of our generation
  19. Events of icy precipitation
  20. Imitator
  21. Relaxing heated bath
  22. Eon or era
  23. Exonerate
  24. Musical orphan
  25. Doing this for solar panels is a good idea
  26. Teacher
  27. Number of circles of Hell in Dante’s Inferno
  28. Federal environmental policy blocked by the Greens in 2009
  29. Emergency Alert System, for short
  30. Semi-nomadic people who live across the Sahara
  31. Carry with great effort
  32. Troubling organisation
  33. Old spider’s home
  34. Evaluate
  35. Support
  36. Wipe out
  37. Forehead
  38. In two shakes of a lamb’s tail
  39. Lieutenant
  40. Modus operandi
  41. That is, for short
  42. Footballer, actor, and maybe murderer
  43. Tinky Winky’s best friend

 

Sudoku

Target Rules:
Minimum 4 letters per word.

10 words: Friday

15 words: 15th of March

20 words: 10:30 AM

30 words: Fisher Library

Answers across and down are the same

1. Be active (4)

2. Dealing with a problem (2, 2)

3. Long live (4)

4. Everyone else (2, 2)

SOLUTIONS

Quick Crossword

weekthree-quick-solution

Sudoku

weekthree-sudoku-solution

Target

Solution: ADAPTIONS

This Way and That

Solution:

1. MOVE

2. ON IT

3. VIVA

4. ET AL

