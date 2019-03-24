Puzzles: Week Three

Prevent

Company proposing the Carmichael coal mine

Something under the ground which can cause damage to people!

Horse-human hybrids

Nerve cell

Number one Egyptian god

Supporter of the dairy industry

Inky stain

Thomas Aquinas, Mary MacKillop, or Peter

Fencing sword

Really old

Emergency room, for short

They belong in the ground

Arabian shrubs used as a stimulant

I am, you ___

Blemishes

Nincompoop

Insurance company for over 50s

Australian gems

Person who does something

We need this 100% by 2030!

Amends

Type of car

Bits of bread

Amount of waste that goes to landfill in Australia every 1.5 seconds

Glass ingredient

Best card in most card games

Swell

You can spend these in Italy

Thanks

Ecologically responsible dam builders

Chatters at length

Computer science

Our land abounds in nature’s gifts of beauty rich and ___

Early American internet provider

You and I

What the Earth can take

Atoms with an unusual number of neutrons

Cultivate

Eco-friendly