Mujer Ecuatoriana / Ecuadorian Woman

Soy mujer Ecuatoriana.

Desde la capital,

nos visita una Serrana.

Debajo un sol Guayaquileño,

nació una costeña.

Dentro el Rio Napo,

respirar una Warmi.

Y en las islas Galápagos,

la madre tierra,

sonríe a los turistas,

en admiración de ella.

From Ecuador, I am.

I, a woman of the regions.

From the capital of Quito,

I am Serrana – the highlands.

Under the sun of Guayaquil,

a coastal woman lives.

And in the Islands of Galapagos,

Mother Nature spies on tourists,

who, eager to relish in her beauty,

admire her kin.

Soy mujer Ecuatoriana.

A woman from Ecuador.

Tengo identidad.

Soy el reflejo de una historia

que aun continua.

Y que nació antes de mí.

Soy indígena.

Soy Afroecuatoriana.

Me preguntan:

¿negra o mulata?

Soy mestiza.

Soy blanca.

Me preguntan:

¿de dóndes eres?

¿de aquí o allá?

Soy mujer Ecuatoriana.

I am Ecuador, woman, I am.

A nation’s history is written on the surface of my skin.

A story which continues.

Which began before I knew life.

I am indigenous.

I am Afro-Ecuadorian.

They ask:

black or mullata?

I am mestiza.

I am white.

They ask me:

Where are you from?

Here or there?