Studies in Religion to be replaced with Catholic Society major

In a “major restructure,” the University of Sydney has announced that Studies in Religion will be replaced by a new major designed by the Catholic Society.

“Here at the University, we value this higher-order skill called critical thinking,” a spokesperson told The Boot. “We’re confident the Catholic Society will pose thought-provoking questions to reinvigorate students’ learning experience.”

The new major will include subjects such as “Fetal Feminism” and “Children’s Anatomy.”

When asked for comment, the Dean of Arts — now Artsbishop Annamarie Jagose after being baptised in Victoria Park Pond — said she was excited to see her students “find God deep inside them.”

“Keep an eye out for Theology Thursdays, fish and chips catered lunches and political football games!”