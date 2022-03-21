Every reason Sydney trains can be delayed, according to Sydney Trains

There are more than 170 reasons to justify why a Sydney train can be delayed. Documents released to Honi Soit under freedom of information laws revealed over 4000 pre-recorded words and phrases used by the Sydney Trains digital voice announcement system, including dozens of pre-recorded reasons a train service may be modified or delayed.

Station and train staff mix and match words and phrases stored in this Master Audio Dictionary to produce the recorded train announcements heard on platforms and trains across the city.

We have arbitrarily grouped the 173 phrases due to which services can be affected into six broad categories: crashes and catastrophes, villains and vandals, life and limb, staff and stuff, faults and failures, and schedules and slowdowns. There are 63 phrases related to faults and failures and 49 related to crashes and catastrophes.

Of course, the range of reasons does not speak to the frequency of their use, and “wet weather conditions” is much more likely to be used than “severe thunder storms and multiple lightning strikes damaging equipment”.

Some categories are inflated by bafflingly inefficient duplication (take your pick between “a staff member being ill”, “a staff member taken ill” or “an ill staff member”). Others provide needlessly exacting detail, and it is difficult to imagine Taylor Owynns, the voice of Sydney trains, announcing that your commute home will be delayed specifically by “the derailment of an empty train”. Nevertheless, the recordings wait patiently on the Sydney Trains computer system, in case the day ever comes.

According to the Master Audio Dictionary, changes can occur due to:

Crashes and catastrophes

a train accident

the partial derailment of a train

the derailment of a train

the derailment of an empty train

train failing to stop at the station

an incident

an incident involving a track maintenance vehicle

a hazardous spill

back burning

hazard reduction

hazard reduction activities

a grass fire

a bushfire

a bushfire causing hazardous conditions

fire near the track

fire near the track causing hazardous conditions

a fire on a train

a fire on a freight train

a fire alarm being activated

a fire safety alarm being activated

high temperatures

high temperatures affecting track infrastructure

high temperatures affecting overhead wiring and tracks

storms

severe electrical storms

lightning strikes damaging equipment

severe thunder storms and multiple lightning strikes damaging equipment

strong winds

strong winds blowing debris on the tracks

an object near the track

an object on the track

a tree blocking the track

a tree blocking the tracks

an object caught in the overhead wiring

a tree caught in the overhead wiring

heavy fog

heavy fog affecting visibility

heavy rain

heavy rainfall activating track safety monitors

heavy rainfall activating safety monitors and slip detectors

a landslip

a landslip caused by heavy rainfall

flooding on the tracks

heavy snow and ice on the tracks

severe weather conditions

severe weather damaging equipment

wet weather conditions

adverse weather conditions

various incidents caused by weather conditions

Villains and vandals

a police operation

a customer disturbance

a person causing a disturbance

anti‐social behaviour

vandalism of a train

vandalism of equipment

vandalism on equipment

vandalism

an act of vandalism

a trespasser on the track

Life and limb

a fatality

an earlier fatality

station being evacuated

a medical emergency

an emergency

an emergency services response

an incident requiring emergency services

an incident involving emergency services

a person needing medical assistance

a person injured by a train

a report of a person injured by a train

a person threatening self‐harm

a person on the tracks

a vehicle on the tracks

a vehicle on the track

an animal on the tracks

a person near the tracks

a vehicle near the track

animals in the rail corridor

Staff and stuff

industrial action

a rostering issue

a staffing issue

an injured staff member

a staff member injury

a staff member being injured

an ill staff member

a staff member taken ill

a staff member being ill

staff unable to report to duty due to weather conditions

earlier incidents resulting in train crew being displaced

Faults and failures

trackwork

short notice trackwork

ongoing trackwork

extended trackwork

extended overnight trackwork

planned track inspection underway

urgent track repairs

track repairs

urgent track equipment repairs

track equipment repairs

urgent track equipment repairs caused by weather conditions

track equipment repairs caused by weather conditions

urgent equipment repairs

equipment repairs

power supply issues

external power supply issues affecting rail infrastructure

urgent power supply repairs caused by weather conditions

power supply repairs caused by weather conditions

urgent power supply repairs

power supply repairs

urgent infrastructure repairs caused by weather conditions

infrastructure repairs caused by weather conditions

urgent infrastructure repairs

infrastructure repairs

urgent level crossing repairs

level crossing repairs

urgent overhead wiring repairs caused by weather conditions

overhead wiring repairs caused by weather conditions

urgent overhead wiring repairs

overhead wiring repairs

urgent signal equipment repairs caused by weather conditions

signal equipment repairs caused by weather conditions

urgent signal equipment repairs

signal equipment repairs

urgent signal repairs

signal repairs

a mechanical fault

a mechanical problem

urgent mechanical repairs

a train with a mechanical issue

a freight train with mechanical problems

train requiring urgent mechanical repairs

a train requiring mechanical repairs

a freight train requiring mechanical repairs

a freight train requiring urgent mechanical repairs

essential train maintenance

urgent train repairs

an unplanned disruption

electrical problems

an issue involving track maintenance equipment

an operational problem

an operational issue

an issue with a freight train

an operational issue with a freight train

an external telecommunication fault affecting train operating systems

train communications issue

a train communication issue

a communication issue

a train requiring urgent cleaning

report of smoke on a train

smoke in the air conditioning of a train

an air‐conditioning fault

a broken window

Schedules and slowdowns