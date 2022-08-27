Award Winners – SURVIVAL – 2022 Honi Soit Writing Competition
Congratulations to this year's prize winners!
This year, we received 82 entries across both categories for the Honi Soit Writing Competition. The winners were announced on 23 August at Verge Gallery.
A special thank you to Eda Gunaydin and Madeleine Watts, our non-fiction and fiction judges.
Fiction
1st place: “Other lovers with queer names” by Abigail Ma
2nd place: “First edition” by Zoe Le Marinel
3rd place: “Bildungsroman interrupted” by Elizabeth Bourke
People’s Choice: “Over and over” by Nicola Brayan
Non-Fiction
1st place: “Bad arguments” by Sophie Shead
2nd place: “Mother tongue” by Nicola Brayan
3rd place: “Terra Nulled” by Taylah Cooper
People’s Choice: “Gay, as in happy” by Kate Woodbury