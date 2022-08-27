Award Winners – SURVIVAL – 2022 Honi Soit Writing Competition

This year, we received 82 entries across both categories for the Honi Soit Writing Competition. The winners were announced on 23 August at Verge Gallery.

A special thank you to Eda Gunaydin and Madeleine Watts, our non-fiction and fiction judges.

Fiction

1st place: “Other lovers with queer names” by Abigail Ma

2nd place: “First edition” by Zoe Le Marinel

3rd place: “Bildungsroman interrupted” by Elizabeth Bourke

People’s Choice: “Over and over” by Nicola Brayan

Non-Fiction

1st place: “Bad arguments” by Sophie Shead

2nd place: “Mother tongue” by Nicola Brayan

3rd place: “Terra Nulled” by Taylah Cooper

People’s Choice: “Gay, as in happy” by Kate Woodbury