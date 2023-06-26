Trans rights protestors gather at Town Hall, march through City Centre

A large, vibrant crowd of hundreds supporting trans rights packed into Town Hall Square on Sunday 25 June. Organised by the Rainbow Rights Coalition, the numerous speakers called for the advancement of trans rights both in Australia and overseas.

The Rainbow Rights Coalition is demanding trans people be protected from discrimination, including “in the workplace, housing, healthcare, and education”.

Other demands are that young people are provided education about “gender, sexuality and sexual health,” including the reinstatement of the Safe Schools program, free non-prejudicial public healthcare for trans people, a legally-enshrined right to self-identification and the provision of drag events including drag storytimes by councils.

Tilly Fay, one of the protest’s chairs, noted that the event lined up with the anniversary of the Stonewall riot in New York and the first Mardi Gras in Sydney. Tilly later denounced recent anti-gay legislation passed in Uganda, which imposes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”.

78er Jess Hooley emphasised the history of the queer struggle in America and Australia, linking it to the feminist struggle for bodily autonomy.

“Charges of moral degradation were levelled against people like me fifty years ago when we struggled for peace” she remarked, referencing the American anti-war movement and anti-abortion politics in the United States under Richard Nixon.

Hooley noted the widespread support for equality, stating that 78 percent of Australians support equal rights for trans people, as found by research published by Equality Australia in 2021.

“Our supporters are the mainstream … We will win.”

Inner West councillor Liz Atkins emphasised the importance of having queer and trans councillors and MPs, noting that “councils and parliaments with representation get things done”.

Skye Dannaher of the United Workers Union, a transgender unionist representing Union Pride, further emphasised the place of unionism in supporting queer rights, pointing to action by Builders Labourers Federation in the seventies in support of two gay students.

“We need free gender affirming treatments including surgeries so we are not financially ruined simply for being transgender,” Dannaher said, further calling for the return of Safe Schools and urging unions to pressure Labor to achieve this.

King Woody, a drag king, spoke about the fear he has experienced in public and while performing in drag.

“Attacks on drag are an attack on gender nonconformity…Drag is a way for us to practise expression and try things out and to share our gender whimsy, our gender anger and gender silliness.”

However, King Woody ultimately emphasised the joy of being queer and doing drag. “My favourite thing about being queer is the love we have for each other. … we’re all in this together.”

Drag queen Cassandra the Queen, aimed her comment at opponents of trans rights, stating “what’s between our legs should be the least of your concerns right now,” referencing poverty and economic issues which affect everyone.

Following their speeches, both speakers performed for the crowd.

April Holcombe, co-convener of Community Action for Rainbow Rights, further affirmed that supporters of trans rights “are the vast majority”.

Holcombe affirmed a resolve to not let queerphobic legislation be passed in Australia, as has happened in the United States, calling for criticism of the Albanese Government for “conceding” to being open to the proposed Religious Discrimination Bill.

Darby King, formerly involved in Safe Schools, emphasised the importance of queer-supportive education, calling for schools that don’t provide it to cease receiving public funding.

Following the prior speeches, protestors marched to Pitt Street Uniting Church where trans minister Jo Inkpin called on the Labor government to take action for trans rights.

“We have a new government, so where are our policies?”

Following Inkpin’s speech, protestors marched further along Pitt St and down Market St, and past the Queen Victoria Building on York St to finally return to Town Hall Square. A limited police presence escorted protestors as they wound through the streets.