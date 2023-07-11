Academic Board votes to keep five day extensions

The Academic Board, which oversees the academic activities at USyd, to maintain the five day simple extension system.

The Board reviewed the five day simple extensions which were introduced this time last year to relieve pressures on the bloated special consideration process.

The Board voted to keep the five day extensions and reject the reduction to three days. The Board also voted to expand the reasons for extensions to include special arrangements, study and work commitments

Numerous student representatives emphasised the positive response to the current five day system, with SRC President Lia Perkins noting that it has helped with the “burden on students”. SUPRA Disability Equity Officer Gemma Smart said that reducing the extensions to three would have a “negative effect on vulnerable students”, such as disabled students and carers.

The Board endorsed a “University Anti-Racism Statement and Commitment to Truth-telling Process”, which outlines USyd’s commitment to social justice issues such as First Nations People and eliminating racism.

A contentious part of this motion was the inclusion of the IHRA definition of antisemitism which has been criticised for prohibiting criticism of the Israeli state, particularly with regards to Palestine. Though the definition has not been officially endorsed, it has been included in the resources section in conjunction with the statement.

However, the section on antisemitism does clarify that, “It is not antisemitic to criticise the government of Israel, without additional evidence to suggest antisemitic intent.”