Manning Bar to reopen for day trading in Semester Two

Manning Cantina, a Mexican street food venue, will open in week one of Semester Two. This marks the reopening of Manning Bar for day trade, a venue that has been closed since 2018.

They will be offering tacos, vegan nachos, loaded fries and empanadas with a range of toppings. There are vegan, halal and gluten free options on the menu, and prices range from $11 to $18.

Manning Bar is also set to offer “regular student programming and live entertainment every week”, according to the venue’s website. Manning Cantina will be open 11am-3pm from Tuesday to Thursday each week, and will also serve food during certain gigs.

There have been many efforts to revitalise Manning Bar after its closure, particularly post-COVID. Manning Bar has become a prominent venue for Hardcore bands, but also hosts dance music and student-focussed events such as Manning Bar Party and the Someday Soon music festival.

The closure of Manning Bar was decided by the USU Board in October 2019, coming into effect in Semester One of 2020. The decision was made following reports that Hermanns and Manning Bar ran at a combined loss of $245k in 2018.

It was once a hub of student life, hosting lunchtime Theatre Sports competitions and stand up comedy gigs, acting as a centre for political organisation, and launching Australian bands into the limelight through Battle of the Bands.