The ballots have been drawn. The candidates have been announced. The curtain has been raised. After a year of uncontested elections, USyd’s StuPol season will be back in full force. Here are the people running for the top jobs.

President

Rose Donnelly (National Labor Students) and Harrison Brennan (Grassroots) will battle it out to be elected 2024 SRC President.

Rose Donnelly is a fourth-year BA student who is currently serving as one of the Vice-Presidents of the SRC. Donnelly has previously served as an SRC Councillor and as a Sexual Harassment Officer in 2022. Donnelly is a member of National Labor Students (NLS), which represents the left-wing of the Labor Party. Although they once dominated USyd elections, NLS has not run a presidential candidate since 2016, when Isabella Brook was elected president. Donnelly is expected to be backed by Student Unity (Labor Right) and the Engineers. Donnelly is a member of the Australian Labor Party.

Harrison Brennan is a third-year BA student who is a Councillor, a Welfare Officer and serves on the General Executive of the SRC. Brennan is a member of Grassroots, a faction which encompasses ideologies to the left of the Labor Party. Grassroots have won five of the past six SRC elections, with incumbent President Lia Perkins also from the faction. Brennan is expected to be backed by Switch (Grassroots’ sibling faction) and Socialist Alternative. Brennan is a member of the Australian Greens.

Honi Soit

Two tickets — Rants for Honi and Flirt for Honi — will run to edit Honi Soit next year. It is worth noting neither ticket has ten members; Rants has six and Flirt has nine. Honi has historically been edited by at least ten editors, and it remains to be seen whether either ticket will commit to editing Honi with less than ten people.

Rants for Honi includes Jane Kuziak, Dani Christelis, Felix Tonkin (Unity), Verdant Patel (Independents/INTERPOL), Michael Grenier (Independents/INTERPOL) and Orlando Throsby. As of the time of writing, no candidate has ever written for Honi Soit, although Throsby joined our reporter group at the beginning of Semester 2 this year.

Flirt for Honi includes Zeina Khochaiche, Amelia Raines, Aidan Elwig Pollock, Valerie Chidiac, Sandra Kallarakkal, Hamani Tanginoa, Ariana Haghighi, Simone Maddison (Grassroots) and Mae Milne. Haghighi and Raines also ran in 2021 as a part of the unsuccessful DRIP for Honi ticket. All members of Flirt have previously written for Honi.

Information regarding candidates running for positions on Council and as NUS delegates will be released once they are announced.

Elections will be held in-person on the 19th, 20th and 21st of September. You can access more information here.

